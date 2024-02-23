Kidnapped woman rescued, two suspects arrested

Law enforcement agencies in the Western Cape are being lauded after rescuing a hostage and arrested two suspects. The suspects, a 29-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, are being detained.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the arrest and rescue are thanks to a collaboration between various specialised units within the South African Police Service (SAPS). Pojie said the multi-disciplinary team followed up on leads after a house robbery on January 26, and a kidnapping on February 5, in Strand. Firearms and ammunition were also seized during this operation.

“On Thursday, February 22, a multi-disciplinary Anti-Kidnapping Investigation task team, supported by the POCC Combat Unit, Strand detectives, provincial hostage negotiations, Crime Intelligence, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) embarked on a take-down operation as a result of further investigation into a kidnapping perpetrated on February 5, 2024, which is directly linked to the house robbery in Strand on January 26, 2024. “The investigation led the team to a premises situated in Site B off Mew Way in Khayelitsha on Thursday, where they searched and found two firearms and 200 rounds of different calibres of ammunition. Subsequent to the discovery, members arrested a 29-year-old suspect and seized the firearms, ammunition, and two tortoises which were kept in custody without a permit. The members also found small amounts of drugs which were seized,” Pojie said. “The members proceeded to another house in close proximity where they found the kidnapped 25-year-old woman. She was rescued, and in the process, the members arrested a 22-year-old female suspect.

“The suspects face charges related to the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, the possession of presumed stolen property, illegal possession of drugs, and keeping of a wild animal in captivity without a permit,” Pojie said. The suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court once charged. [email protected]