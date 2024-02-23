Nigerian man arrested with R1.2 million worth of drugs in Cape Town

A 42-year-old foreign national, arrested in the Western Cape with R1.29 million worth of drugs, is expected to appear in court on Friday morning. Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said police received information about a vehicle transporting drugs that was headed for Brooklyn.

“The members strategically deployed themselves and conducted observation duties along the route until they spotted the vehicle approaching.” Pojie said the vehicle was pulled over and a search was conducted. “Police found a substantial quantity of tik and mandrax tablets,” he said.

He said the suspect attempted to evade arrest and ran away but members managed to arrest him. “During the chase, the suspect threw a bunch of house keys away which the members could not find,” Pojie said. “However, the members managed to arrest the suspect and escorted him to his address where they continued with the search of the premises.”

Pojie said during the search of the premises the members discovered a further 18,968 mandrax tablets valued at around R1.29 million, which was seized. “Further investigation took the members to an address in Plumstead where they found a substantial amount of cash which is suspected to be the proceeds of the drug trade. The money and drugs were confiscated,” Pojie said. The suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing a charge of dealing in drugs.