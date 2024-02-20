LOOK: Two tonnes of dagga worth R4 million seized in Laingsburg

The Western Cape Department of Mobility welcomed the seizure of dagga and counterfeit clothing in Laingsburg on Tuesday by members of the Provincial Traffic Services. Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie said officers intercepted a heavy motor vehicle carrying 42 bags of compressed dagga weighing two tonnes.

He said the estimated value of the dagga is R4 million. “Two arrests were made in relation to this bust, for the possession of an illegal substance and dealing in counterfeit goods. The dagga and counterfeit clothing were seized on Tuesday. Photo: WCG “Well done to our Provincial Traffic team, who go out every single day, around the clock, to make the Western Cape a safer place for all,” Mackenzie said.

During operations between February 12 and February 18, Provincial Traffic officers conducted 248 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations. They also stopped and checked 27,699 vehicles across the province. The dagga and counterfeit clothing were seized on Tuesday. Photo: WCG A total of 8,180 fines were issued for various traffic violations, 21 vehicles were impounded and 209 were discontinued for being unroadworthy.

Officers also recorded 267 speeding violations of which one driver was recorded to be going 169km/h in a 120km/h zone. Provincial Traffic officers also arrested a total of 96 suspects. Of the suspects arrested, 63 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, eight were arrested for possession of fraudulent documentation, and nine undocumented persons were also arrested among others.