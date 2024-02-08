R3 million worth of mandrax seized in Cape Town

Western Cape provincial traffic officers managed to seize over 50,000 mandrax tablets while conducting stops and checking vehicles on the N2 along Borcherds Quarry in Cape Town, the Department of Mobility confirmed. The seizure took place on Wednesday, February 7, and the mandrax tablets are estimated to have a street value of about R3 million.

The provincial MEC for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie said a provincial traffic officer became suspicious while inspecting a light motor vehicle and discovered a significant amount of mandrax tablets being transported in the boot of the vehicle. “Our officers consistently demonstrate dedication to the safety of residents and visitors in the Western Cape. I commend the Provincial Inspector for an outstanding achievement in removing this substantial illicit shipment from the streets of our province. “We remain committed to upholding the rule of law and working collaboratively with other law enforcement agencies, local authorities, and community partners to ensure safer mobility for all,” Mackenzie said.

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagan Allen lauded officials for their haul. “I salute Provincial Traffic on their significant haul. Drugs are a leading cause of the violence and murders plaguing our province. Intercepting contraband shipments on our roads means that they do not enter our communities, the illicit industry is disrupted, and it makes our province safer,” Allen said. Last month, almost R90 million worth of drugs confiscated by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape during operations were destroyed.

National SAPS Commissioner General Fannie Masemola presided over the destruction of drugs, which took place in Cape Town. The drugs destroyed include tik, cocaine, and mandrax. [email protected]