Khat worth R500,000 seized en route to Cape Town

The Western Cape Provincial Traffic Services have seized over 500 units of drugs along the N1 in Kraaifontein. The officers were conducting routine vehicle checks when they stopped the panel van travelling towards Cape Town.

The khat has an estimated value of R500,000. The Western Cape member of the executive council (MEC) for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie said officers seized the drugs on Sunday. He said upon inspection of the vehicle, officers noticed the driver becoming visibly nervous which prompted a further search of the vehicle and detection of the contraband.

The driver was immediately arrested for possession of an illegal substance and detained at the Kraaifontein police station for further investigation. “I am proud of our provincial traffic officers for their dedication to the people of this province. This success is well-deserved, as they work tirelessly to keep our roads and communities safe,” Mackenzie said. He said between February 5 to February 11, officers conducted 268 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations. Officers also stopped and checked 32,226 vehicles across the province.

A total of 10,346 fines were issued for various traffic violations, 19 vehicles were impounded, and 185 vehicles were discontinued for being unroadworthy. A total of 216 speeding offences were recorded. Officers also arrested 98 suspects of which 65 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 13 for possession of fraudulent documentation, and five for reckless and negligent driving.