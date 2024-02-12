Foreign national arrested for drugs, fraud and impersonating a police officer

Durban — A foreign national was due in court on Monday for impersonating a police officer, possession of drugs and fraud. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that on Saturday, February 10, a foreign national was found in possession of rock cocaine and a fraudulent police identification card on Vause Road in Musgrave.

Netshiunda said police were executing their crime prevention duties when they stopped and searched the man. “A subsequent search at his place of residence on Oakleigh Drive led to the recovery of fraudulent fishing permits, more fraudulent police identification cards, fraudulent refugee asylum work permits, a police date stamp, as well as 15 rounds of ammunition,” Netshiunda said. “A computer and other equipment, believed to have been used in the production of fraudulent documents were seized for further investigations.”

Netshiunda said police in Berea opened cases of impersonating a police officer, possession of drugs and fraud. “The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday,” Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, also on Saturday, provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit officers acted on intelligence and executed an early morning operation at Extension 3 in Margate. A foreign national was found in the act of packaging drugs.

“Crystal meth, methcathinone and mandrax were found in his possession. He was arrested and has been charged with dealing in drugs,” Netshiunda said. “Initial investigations revealed that the drugs were going to be distributed in and around the Ugu District.” Netshiunda said the suspect’s status in the country is yet to be confirmed.