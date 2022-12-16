Kidnapped Gauteng businessman found dead

Kevin Soal, 68, was allegedly shot execution style and a large amount of money was stolen from his bank account, according to Mike Bolhuis, a private investigator and crime expert from S.S.S. Specialist Investigators.

Durban - A Gauteng businessman who was reported missing on Wednesday evening has been found dead.

Bolhuis said he had received a call from the victim’s daughter on Wednesday evening reporting her father was missing.

He said Soal was last seen at his private residence close to Grand Central Airport in Midrand at around noon that day.

“The victim’s car (a) white Mercedes-Benz was found at a tavern in Tembisa.”