Kidnapped Gauteng businessman found dead

Durban - A Gauteng businessman who was reported missing on Wednesday evening has been found dead.
Kevin Soal, 68, was allegedly shot execution style and a large amount of money was stolen from his bank account, according to Mike Bolhuis, a private investigator and crime expert from S.S.S. Specialist Investigators.
Bolhuis said he had received a call from the victim’s daughter on Wednesday evening reporting her father was missing.
He said Soal was last seen at his private residence close to Grand Central Airport in Midrand at around noon that day.
“The victim’s car (a) white Mercedes-Benz was found at a tavern in Tembisa.”
According to Bolhuis, some soccer players had reported hearing gunshots to the police. Soal’s body was found at around 6pm near Olifantsfontein.
Bolhuis said it is alleged the victim was taken to a secluded area and shot execution style. He said the increasing number of kidnappings that turn into murders was a matter of concern.
Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said police were investigating a case of murder and kidnapping.
Meanwhile, a Centurion businessman who was kidnapped in early November is back home.
Ranga Gova, 35, was kidnapped while seated in his wife’s vehicle at the traffic lights near the Midstream Mediclinic in Centurion on November 3.
