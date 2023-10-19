Kidnapped wife found shot dead, as her husband survives home invasion ordeal

Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt after a school teacher, Rose Mahlangu aged 58, was brutally murdered by assailants who kidnapped her from her home. The woman, according to the SA Police Service, was forcefully taken from her home at Phola Park, in KwaMhlanga on Monday night.

“According to information, the three armed suspects stormed into a certain house and found the woman's husband sitting inside a car which was at the garage. It is said that they (intruders) forced him into the house at gunpoint, then tied him up while they ransacked the house,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said. In the process, the assailants allegedly stole two mobile phones. While the melee was unfolding in the house, it is alleged that the woman, Rose Mahlangu, arrived home at that moment, driving in a Ford Everest SUV.

“It was during this time when the suspects dashed out, forced the woman into her car then drove off with her,” said Mdhluli. The matter was reported to the police and the vehicle was later recovered during the same night. “Sadly, the following morning, on Tuesday 17 October 2023 the lifeless body of Ms Mahlangu was found with a gunshot wound, dumped next to the road. She was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics,” said Mdhluli.

Meanwhile, in the same area, police said on Monday night two other houses were attacked by three armed suspects who shot another female teacher aged 37. After the woman was shot in the leg, she was robbed as the assailants forced her to transfer an undisclosed amount of money from her bank account. Another woman, who is also a school teacher was shot and robbed in Mpumalanga. File Picture The assailants fled the scene with the woman’s laptop and cell phones.

In another incident, a man aged 34 was also robbed of money by three armed assailants. He was not injured, according to the police in Mpumalanga. “The suspects on all these incidents are still at large and a team of investigators has been assembled to probe, hence a manhunt was launched. No one has been arrested thus far,” said Mdhluli. “Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

Last month, IOL reported that a close collaboration between members of the SA Police Service and SA National Defence Force (SANDF) resulted in the rescue of seven family members, including toddlers, who had been kidnapped in Mpumalanga. The seven were rescued before their vehicle could be smuggled into neighbouring Mozambique, through the Lebombo borderline. “According to information, an elderly woman was taking her six family members, two teenage boys, two teenage girls and two toddlers, to their grandparents' place at Block C from their residence in KaMaqhekeza at night,” Mohlala narrated at the time.