Kidnapped woman escapes from moving car after high speed chase, shoot-out with cops

Durban – Police are on the manhunt for suspects who kidnapped a 24-year-old woman while she was walking on a road in the Umbilo area. The victim escaped by jumping out of a moving car at the Tollgate Bridge and sustained injuries according to an incident report.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Mayville police are investigating a case of attempted murder following the incident on June 2 before 7pm. It is alleged the victim was walking on Weston Road when she was approached by two males travelling in a white Kia. “The victim was allegedly robbed of her cellphone and was forced into a vehicle by unknown suspects,” Netshiunda said.

“Police responded to the incident and the suspects fired shots at the police. The suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled from the scene on foot. “The victim was rescued and was treated by the medical rescue paramedics as she had sustained visible injuries on her head and body. “The suspects’ vehicle was taken for further investigation. No arrests have been made as yet.”

According to an incident report, Umbilo task team intercepted the vehicle after they noticed there was a struggle taking place in the back seat and the police officers heard the woman scream. It is alleged the police attempted to pull the vehicle over however the driver sped up and a high speed chase followed while on Mazisi Kunene Road. It is alleged that at the Tollgate Bridge the female jumped out of the moving vehicle. Police chased the vehicle to the Westridge tennis stadium where there was a shoot-out.