Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer expected to make his first appearance in court for 2024

After spending the festive season behind bars, the student charged with the murder and rape of Gauteng teacher Kirsten Kluyts is expected back in court on Friday. The 21-year-old student, who cannot be named until he pleads because he faces a charge of rape, will line up in the dock in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Kluyts, 34, a teacher at Delta Park High, was found murdered at the George Lea Recreational Park in Parkmore, Sandton, on October 29. She had participated in an athletic event on the day of her murder. Almost a month after her murder, police arrested the accused at a student residence not far from the crime scene.

In a lengthy bail application, the accused denied any involvement in Kluyts’ murder. He said that he did not inform the police when he discovered her body for fear that he would be implicated. The accused told the court that there were “too many people sitting in prison for crimes that they did not commit”.

He also said that the reason he took the victim’s clothing was because it had his fingerprints on it. However on December 29, Magistrate Syta Prinsloo found that the defence could not provide exceptional circumstances as to why the accused should be released on bail. She found that the accused posed a danger to society and the community at large, especially to women.