Kirsten Kluyts murder accused denied bail

The 21-year-old student accused of the brutal murder and rape of Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts has been denied bail at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. The man who cannot be named until he pleads to the charge of rape, made another appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

In her ruling, Magistrate Syta Prinsloo, found that the defence could not provide exceptional circumstances as to why the accused should be released on bail. Kluyts, 34, a teacher at Delta Park High, was found murdered at the George Lea Recreational Park in Parkmore, Sandton, on October 29. She had participated in an athletic event on the day of her murder.

Police made a breakthrough in the murder on November 26, by arresting the suspect at a residence not far from the crime scene. At the onset the accused denied any involvement in the murder and said he had discovered the body and took the clothes for fear that his fingerprints wound implicate him in the murder. During her judgment, Prinsloo said the evidence presented by the State was that Kluyts was brutally assaulted with a blunt object, and possibility of strangulation, smothering or neck pressure cannot be excluded.

She found that the accused posed a danger to society and the community at large, especially to women. Prinsloo said the accused disposed of the victims clothing, potentially eliminating valuable evidence and failed to report his discovery to the South African Police Services (SAPS), either directly or anonymously. “The court is of the opinion the applicant took deliberate measures for protection, eliminating any evidence that could incriminate him.”

She said the reason the accused did not flee the province was because he believed that all the evidence had been destroyed. Prinsloo concluded that in the interest of justice bail should be denied. The defence intends to appeal the ruling.