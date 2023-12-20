A post-mortem read out in court has revealed that Sandton teacher Kirsten Kluyts’s death was caused by blunt force head trauma, strangulation, smothering and pressure to the neck. According to the State, it took approximately eight minutes to inflict those injuries and end her life.

This was revealed on Wednesday in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court where 21-year-old Bafana Mahungela, who has been accused of premeditated murder, was applying for bail. The State and the defence spent the day arguing on Mahungela’s bail eligibility. Kluyts, 34, a teacher at Delta Park High, was found murdered at the George Lea Recreational Park in Parkmore, Sandton, on October 29.

She had participated in an athletic event on the day of her murder, but failed to finish the walk. She was 14-weeks pregnant and expecting a baby boy when she was viciously murdered. The Varsity College student was arrested on November 26.

The State identified an eight-minute window in which it believes Kluyts was attacked and killed. State Prosecutor Ayanda Bakana presented two affidavits in court, one from investigating officer Sergeant Aubrey Tshisani and another one from Grant Moulder, a private security officer. According to Tshisani’s evidence, Mahungela was at the location in Sandton at 7.35am on the day of the murder.

This time-line contradicts Mahungela’s version of events as he testified that he only arrived at the scene at 9am. Furthermore, a picture of Kluyts taken at 8.05am participating at the event was also presented as evidence. Tshisani said her cellphone was discovered at 8.15am by a witness.

Her body was later discovered in the bushes close to where her phone was found. Meanwhile, Moulder's evidence supported most of Tshisani’s evidence. Moulder relied on video footage from the neighbourhood and Sandhurst Preparatory School.

In the footage, Mahungela was captured leaving the same area where the body was found at 8.49am and wearing a different T-shirt. Initially, he was captured in a black T-shirt and pants, but when leaving the area, he was in a blue T-shirt and holding something black in his left hand. The blue T-shirt was the same one worn by Kluyts.

Mahungela admitted to undressing her and leaving her naked. He said he only did this to eliminate any finger prints left because he touched her in an attempt to help her. He later threw her clothes in a drain. The State was unable to delve deep into Moulder’s evidence regarding the video footage after the defence objected, saying that some of the evidence was new and cannot be used in closing arguments.

Meanwhile, Mahungela has been charged with premeditated murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and rape. However, a medical report presented in court on Tuesday showed that Kluyts had no injuries on the external genitalia area, anus, and the vaginal canal. It is still unclear why the State added the rape charge when initially he was only charged with murder.