Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer to remain behind bars — attorney threatens to report magistrate’s conduct

The case against the student accused of murdering Sandton teacher, Kirsten Kluyts, was on Friday, adjourned until May. The 21-year-old student — charged with the murder and rape of the 34-year-old teacher — made an appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

In a heated exchange in court, defence attorney Itumeleng Masako accused the magistrate of “out of order” conduct and said he intended to report the magistrate to the Magistrate’s Commission. In a live feed courtesy of ENCA the attorney said: “We cannot go on like this, we must change for the better, at least,” said Masako and requested to meet with his client. The matter was adjourned to May 10.

The student, who cannot be named until he pleads to the charge of rape, was denied bail on December 29. Kluyts, 34, a teacher at Delta Park High, was found murdered at the George Lea Recreational Park in Parkmore, Sandton, on October 29. She had participated in an athletic event on the day of her murder.

On November 26, police arrested the accused at a student residence not far from the crime scene after CCTV footage placed him at the scene. During a lengthy bail application, the accused maintained his innocent, denying any involvement in the murder. He told the court that he had stumbled across Kluyts body and failed to report the matter to the South African Police Services (SAPS) for fear he would be implicated.