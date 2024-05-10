Kirsten Kluyts murder-accused back in court

Almost five months after the Kirsten Kluyts’ murder case was adjourned the matter is set to resume in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Friday morning. The 21-year-old student, who cannot be named until he pleads to a charge of rape, will line up in the dock.

Kluyts, a 34-year-old teacher who was pregnant when she was killed, had been participating in an athletic event at the time of the tragedy. The Delta Park High teacher was found murdered at the George Lea Recreational Park in Parkmore, Sandton, on October 29, 2023. The student has been denied bail following his arrest on November 26, 2023, at a student residence not far from the crime scene.

During a lengthy bail application, the accused maintained his innocence, denying any involvement in the murder. He told the court that he had stumbled across Kluyts body and failed to report the matter to the South African Police Services (SAPS) for fear he would be implicated. However, while refusing him bail in December, Magistrate Syta Prinsloo said the court was of the view that the accused disposed of the victim’s clothing, potentially eliminating valuable evidence and failed to report his discovery to the SAPS, either directly or anonymously.