KwaZulu-Natal cop charged with murder of his girlfriend, pregnant with triplets, denied bail

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer accused of the brutal murder of his pregnant girlfriend has been denied bail. Mbuyiseni Gema, 48, a sergeant in the SA Police Service (SAPS), has been charged with the murder of Busisiwe Mathembi Ngcobo.

Ngcobo, 34, was on her way to deliver her babies in August when she was brutally killed and her body dumped 1.4 kilometres from her home in the eHlanzeni area, on the KZN south coast. Initially, it was reported that she was pregnant with twins, however, following her death, it was revealed that Ngcobo was in fact pregnant with triplet boys. Gema was arrested shortly after the murder.

He made an appearance in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The National Prosecuting Authority in KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed that Gema was denied bail and the matter was adjourned to October 24 for further investigation. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said that in addition to murder, the accused may face further charges of dealing in dagga after a stash of dagga and other exhibits were found at his home after his arrest.