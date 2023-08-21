Girlfriend pregnant with triplets killed, allegedly by KwaZulu-Natal cop boyfriend

A 48-year-old police Sergeant — accused of killing his girlfriend who was pregnant with triplet boys — is expected to appear in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning. The policeman is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Busisiwe Ngubo.

Ngubo was on her way to deliver her babies when she brutally killed and her body dumped 1.4 kilometres from her home. Initially it was reported that she was pregnant with twins, however following her death, it was revealed that Ngubo was in fact pregnant with triplet boys. Robbie Raburabu spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) confirmed the arrest.

He said in addition to murder the accused may face further charges of dealing in dagga, after a stash of dagga and other exhibits were found at his home after his arrest. The member of the executive council for social development in KwaZulu-Natal Nonhlanhla Khoza is expected to attend Monday’s court case. She condemned the killing calling for swift justice.

In an earlier statement Khoza told the media that Ngubo’s killing was a stark reminder of the pressing need to address gender-based violence and to foster a culture of respect, equality and safety. On Friday, National Police Minister Bheki released the crime statistics over the period from April 2023 to June 2023. He said that murder had decreased in the country and that this was due to ‘Operation Shanela’ which was launched in May.