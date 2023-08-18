Crime Stats: Inanda is murder capital of SA

Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal remains the country’s murder capital after most of the people were killed there in the first three months of the year. Police Minister Bheki Cele said the fight against the scourge will continue unabated as they put in place new strategies to deal with it.

In the period between April and June this year, there were 81 people killed in Inanda. It was followed by Umlazi in Durban, where 62 people were killed during this period. Police said Delft, in the Western Cape, was on the third spot with 61 murders between April and June.

In Gugulethu, in the Western Cape, there were 59 people killed over that three-month period. It was followed by Harare, in the Western Cape, where 58 people were murdered. In Plessislaer, Pietermaritzburg, in KwaZulu-Natal, 52 people were murdered.

The police said in Hillbrow, which is in Johannesburg, there were also 52 people killed in those three months. In Jeppe, Johannesburg, there were 51 murders that were reported. In Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, there were 51 murders that were recorded by the police.

In KwaZakhele, in the Eastern Cape, the police recorded 50 murders during this period. Norman Sekhukhune of the police said most of the murders were a result of the use of guns. Some murders were due to knives and other objects. [email protected]