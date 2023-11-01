KwaZulu-Natal education department probes cheating after someone else rocks up to write learner’s exam

A probe into allegations of cheating during a Grade 12 examination is underway at a high school in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal. Provincial education department spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said a person allegedly presented themselves on behalf of a learner to sit for the exam.

“According to reports, there was an imposter writing on behalf of a candidate on October 31 at the Phendukani Full Service School under the Amajuba district,” he said. Mahlambi said an invigilator noticed someone sitting on behalf of the candidate, who was supposed to be sitting as a part-time candidate. He said the matter has been reported to police. “The department condemns in the strongest possible terms the alleged act of examination irregularity but a private candidate at the school, which is one of the best performing schools in the province,” he said.

“We wish to assure the public that our invigilators have been trained and will detect and deal with any from of irregularity so that the integrity of the National Senior Certificate examination is not compromised. What happened at Phedukani is a clear demonstration of this commitment,” Mahlambi added. He said the province has worked hard to sharpen learners for the final examinations and expect the exams to be free of irregularities in keeping with the oath made by all learners in the country. Last year, one of the school's learners received eight distinctions and ranked in the Top 10 in KZN and nationally.