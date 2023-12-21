KwaZulu-Natal man arrested for chopping his mother’s and sister’s heads off

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his elderly mother and sister. The shooting and decapitation incident took place in Sigodini in mid-Illovo on Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police responded to reports of a shooting. “Upon arrival at the crime scene, bodies of an 87-year-old woman and her 39-year-old daughter were found lying in a pool of blood with their heads chopped off.” He said a subsequent search inside the yard led to the recovery of the deceased women’s heads which were stashed inside a pit latrine.

“The knife which was used to cut off the heads was also recovered. “The shooting was witnessed by a 12-year-old girl who escaped and alerted the neighbours.” Netshiunda said the suspect was later arrested and was found in possession of a illegal firearm, believed to be the weapon which was used in the commission of the crime.

“He will appear in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court on Friday.” In a similar incident in KZN, Krishen Pillay is charged with the murder of his mother Debigee Pillay. The 65-year-old was stabbed to death, allegedly by her son, over the cleaning of his room.