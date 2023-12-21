KwaZulu-Natal man arrested for chopping his mother’s and sister’s heads off

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his elderly mother and sister.
The shooting and decapitation incident took place in Sigodini in mid-Illovo on Wednesday afternoon.
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police responded to reports of a shooting.
“Upon arrival at the crime scene, bodies of an 87-year-old woman and her 39-year-old daughter were found lying in a pool of blood with their heads chopped off.”
He said a subsequent search inside the yard led to the recovery of the deceased women’s heads which were stashed inside a pit latrine.
“The knife which was used to cut off the heads was also recovered.
“The shooting was witnessed by a 12-year-old girl who escaped and alerted the neighbours.”
Netshiunda said the suspect was later arrested and was found in possession of a illegal firearm, believed to be the weapon which was used in the commission of the crime.
“He will appear in the Richmond Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”
In a similar incident in KZN, Krishen Pillay is charged with the murder of his mother Debigee Pillay.
The 65-year-old was stabbed to death, allegedly by her son, over the cleaning of his room.
Pillay is also charged with the attempted murder of his sister Lutchmee Pillay.
He remains in custody.
IOL News