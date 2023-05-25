Man, 40, who allegedly stabbed his mother to death over cleaning of room ‘schizophrenic’ lawyer claims

Durban – The 40-year-old man charged with the murder of his mother made his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning. Krishen Pillay is charged with the murder of his 65-year-old mother Debigee Pillay, on the morning of May 13.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of his sister Lutchmee Pillay. Pillay is being represented by top Durban attorney Anand Nepaul from Anand Nepaul & Associates. In court on Thursday, Nepaul handed in two medical certificates to the court which shows that Pillay suffers from the medical condition of schizophrenia.

He will remain at Westville Prison until his next appearance later this month. The matter was adjourned for a district surgeon’s report. The murder incident took place at around 8am on May 13 at their home in Baobab Way, in Glen Anil in the north of Durban.

At the time of the incident, KZN provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “What the police have gathered so far is that the mother and her son had an argument concerning the cleaning of the room and an altercation ensued.” In addition to allegedly killing his mother and stabbing his sister, police said, “he reportedly also stabbed himself in what could be an attempted suicide”. Police said both he and his sister were taken to hospital.