Durban son allegedly stabs his doctor mother to death over cleaning of his room

Durban - A man is alleged to have stabbed his mother to death at their home in Glen Ani in Durban North on Saturday morning. The son is believed to be in his 40s.

KZN provincial spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident. “Police are currently at scene where a son is alleged to have stabbed his mother to death and injured his sister in Glen Anil. “He reportedly also stabbed himself in what could be an attempted suicide.

“What the police have gathered so far is that the mother and her son had an argument concerning the cleaning of the room and an altercation ensued. “He, together with the injured sister, were rushed to hospital,” he said. Netshiunda said more information will be made available as the investigation unfolds.

The mother is believed to be a general practitioner. Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 confirmed the incident. In another incident on Friday morning, a 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father.

It is alleged the father and son were involved in an altercation at around 7.30am in Botha’s Hill. Police said Hillcrest SAPS are investigating a case of murder following an incident where a 21-year-old suspect stabbed his 46-year-old father several times at Botha’s Hill on May 12. “It is alleged that the victim had an altercation with his son where they assaulted each other and led to the father being stabbed. Reports indicate that the deceased was rushed to the clinic for medical attention and later died. The suspect was arrested,” said Netshiunda.