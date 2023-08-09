KZN cop accused of killing her husband to apply for bail next week

A KwaZulu Natal cop accused of killing her policeman husband is expected to apply for bail next week. Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ntinga, who was stationed at KwaMbonambi police station was kidnapped from his home in Phetane Reserve on August 1 and murdered.

He had been inside his home with his wife and a colleague when two gunmen allegedly barged into the home. The robbers stole service pistols and thereafter kidnapped Ntinga and the colleague. Ntinga’s bullet-ridden body was found on the bank of the Msunduzi River a short while later.

The clerk, who works at the Ntambanana police station, was found lying along the road with injuries and it is suspected that he was thrown out of a moving vehicle, police said. He died in hospital on Sunday morning. Police investigations led police to Ntinga’s wife Ntombizodwa and two others.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the third accused made his first appearance in the Durban Regional Court on Tuesday charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery. Spokesperson Natasha Kara said the accused would not be named until an identity parade is held. “All three accused are expected to apply for bail on August 16.”