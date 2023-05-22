KZN cop allegedly kills girlfriend and turns gun on himself

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal cop is alleged to have killed his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself. The incident took place on May 18 near the Molweni Cemetery in Inanda.

According to SAPS spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, Inanda police are investigating a case of murder following an incident in which a 42-year-old man allegedly shot and fatally wounded a 25-year-old woman before turning the gun on himself. “It is alleged that the couple was last seen on the day of the incident when they had an argument.” According to an incident report, the bodies of the couple were found in a Toyota Corolla at about 7.30am.

It is alleged that both had sustained gunshot wounds to the head. It is believed the policeman’s service pistol had been used in the shooting. In another incident, a cop who allegedly killed two women killed himself while in custody at Westville Prison. Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakhane was charged with the October 14 murder of Sthembile Ngobese and Enhle Majola.

Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said paramedics responded to reports of a shooting incident in the Mandela Park area just after 1am. “Reports indicated that two people had been shot. When medics arrived on scene they were taken to a house where they found two adult females that had both been shot in the head. “Sadly, none of them showed any signs of life and both were declared dead on scene by paramedics,” he said.