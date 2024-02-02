KZN crime focus: Over 10,000 people arrested and 258 firearms seized in January

Police in KwaZulu-Natal said they have made strides in addressing crime in the province by removing firearms from the streets and arresting over 10,000 people for various crimes in the first month of 2024. Shooting incidents have plagued the province in recent months.

Speaking on the increased levels of gun violence in Durban, human rights activist Mary de Haas said the question needed to be asked as to where the firearms are coming from and said there had to be stricter gun regulation. Speaking about the arrests, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said a total of 258 firearms, 24 of which were rifles and 2,796 rounds of ammunition were seized. A total of 10, 070 people linked to various crimes were also nabbed, some of them wanted suspects.

“Of this, 190 suspects have been arrested in connection with murder cases, while 232 were arrested on attempted murder charges.” He said almost 200 people were arrested on charges of rape and over 200 suspects linked to house robberies, business robberies, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and hijacking. Turning its eye on assault cases, Netshiunda said police are ensuring suspected perpetrators are brought to book.

Over 1,500 people have been arrested with assault with intent to do bodily grievous harm. “The protection of women and children was also prioritised and 190 people were arrested for the transgression of Protection Orders. For drugs related crimes, 1,591 suspects were removed from society and a 321 more people were arrested for driving under the influence of liquor.” Netshiunda said provincial operations were ongoing and urged community members to continue alerting the police about criminal activities and other lawlessness.