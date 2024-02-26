KZN Health MEC visits ANC members in hospital, following Paulpietersburg bus crash that killed eight people

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane paid a personal visit to some of the surviving victims of the horror bus crash in Paulpietersburg that claimed eight lives. The bus had been transporting ANC supporters from the party’s election manifesto launch which took place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

It overturned near Paulpietersburg, in eDumbe Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal. KZN Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the crash happened on Sunday morning around 5am. By Monday, the Department of Health in KZN said the four hospitalised patients were recovering well, adding that post-mortem for the eight deceased would be concluded on Monday evening.

Spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane said among the deceased were two siblings. He said the surviving victims would receive the necessary counselling. During her visit, MEC Simelane commended the teams of emergency and healthcare workers who responded with efficiency.

Simelane was accompanied by Mpumalanga Health MEC Sasekani Manzini, where they visited three of the four survivors, at Vryheid Hospital. “The fourth survivor is receiving treatment at Grey’s Hospital. All four survivors are all in a satisfactory condition.” The Department of Health said a total of 57 bus passengers were treated at Vryheid Hospital and Dumbe Community Health Centre and discharged.

Simelane sent her deepest condolences to the affected families. “We appreciate the quick response time from our team and the co-ordination between the emergency health workers who were able to respond as quickly as we expected them to. “Had that not happened, we don’t know what the outcome would have been. So, we really appreciate the work that they have done.”