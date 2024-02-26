Nine ANC members killed in bus crash

Nine people died when a bus transporting ANC supporters from the party’s election manifesto launch in Durban overturned near Paulpietersburg, in eDumbe Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Sunday morning. The crash comes after six ANC supporters died in a bus accident in Magoebaskloof near Tzaneen in Limpopo while travelling to Mpumalanga for the party’s January 8 anniversary celebrations last month.

KZN Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the accident occurred at about 5am as the bus was travelling back from the ANC’s Mayihlome Rally at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Ncalane said the accident happened about 7km from eDumbe town. “The law enforcement team confirmed nine fatalities. However, they have not concluded the full recovery of the bus at the accident scene.

Scores of other occupants sustained injuries, with four being critical. They have all been taken to a local hospital,” he said. According to Ncalane, the cause of the accident was being investigated. KZN Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the department had made contact with the bus owner. “Our investigation is looking at the condition of the road, the condition of the bus, the weather at the time of the accident and the condition of the driver,” he said.

Hlomuka offered condolences to the affected families and wished those injured a speedy recovery. “We wish to express our deepest condolences to all the affected families and speedy recovery to all those who sustained injuries,” said Hlomuka. The ANC said it was shocked to learn of the untimely passing of its members from Mpumalanga.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the supporters had shown commitment to the ANC by responding to the rallying call of Mayihlome. She added that these supporters showed commitment to the ANC by responding to the rallying call of Mayihlome. “It is a true tragedy that there be such a loss of lives after such a memorable day. Their selflessness and commitment to building a better future for generations to come will forever be remembered.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the departed comrades, their relatives, and friends. We also wish those injured a speedy recovery,” she said. The IFP offered condolences to the ANC and to the families of the people who died in the accident while travelling back to their home province.. IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the loss was felt deeply across the political spectrum.