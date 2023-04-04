KZN man allegedly kills his older brother over leftover meat from family function

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal man who allegedly killed his older brother over a meat issue has been arrested. The incident took place on Monday night at about 10pm at the Sawpits Reserve in Umbumbulu.

It is alleged the family had a traditional function over the weekend and there was some left over meat. The meat was allegedly taken by the 52-year-old brother. It is further alleged that on Monday night the 44-year-old went to his brother’s house and demanded some of the leftover meat from the function.

According to an incident report, a verbal altercation ensued between the two siblings, and the younger brother allegedly stabbed his brother on the left side of his chest. While trying to seek help, the older brother bled out and succumbed to his wounds on the verandah. The younger brother was allegedly assaulted by family and neighbours and SAPS were summoned.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and then taken to Umbumbulu SAPS. Police have been approached for comment and this will be added once received. In another incident, a year ago in Lenasia, a man stabbed his younger brother to death with a screwdriver.