Durban - A 32-year-old man charged with the rape of two minor pupils who he was tasked with transporting to school every day has appeared in court. The man, who cannot be named until he pleads, abandoned his bail application in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu said the accused would drive the 4-year old pupils to pre-school daily. “The matter was in court for a bail application; however, the man abandoned his application for bail. He will thus remain in custody,” said Natasha Kara. She said the case was adjourned to June 12 for further investigation.

The KZN MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, called on the justice system not to grant the accused bail. “We are utterly horrified by the allegations of drugging and raping of young children by a taxi operator in uPhongolo. These are heinous crimes that are unimaginable and we must all do everything in our power to protect our children from such acts of violence,” she said. MEC Khoza added it was crucial that society prioritised the safety of children and ensure that justice was served.