Three life terms for KZN man who violated protection order and kidnapped, raped his ex-girlfriend

Durban - A 37-year-old man who was found guilty of violating a protection order and raping his ex-girlfriend has been jailed. Philani Protus Mdlolo was convicted and sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court this week.

According to the South African Police Services, the 28-year-old had been walking along Garfield Street in Pietermaritzburg on April 9, 2021, when she came across Mdlolo. Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “He forcefully grabbed and covered her face with a cloth. He forced her into his vehicle and drove off to his place of residence at eZinketheni, Pietermaritzburg, where he assaulted, threatened and repeatedly raped her.” Police said the victim managed to escape the following day and reported the matter to Pietermaritzburg police.

“The docket was duly transferred to the Pietermaritzburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for investigations. “The suspect was subsequently arrested and made several court appearances until he was convicted and sentenced.” In another incident this week, a taxi driver who raped a 14-year-old pregnant teenager has been jailed to life.

In April 2021, the girl had been returning home from her boyfriend’s house when she boarded a metered taxi driven by the man. NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said her boyfriend knew the man and entrusted him to take her safely home. However, en route, the man pretended to look for a petrol station and eventually took the girl to a secluded spot, where he raped her.