KZN man shot and killed after chasing man who ‘slightly scratched’ his bumper

Montclair police are investigating a case of murder following an apparent road rage incident that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon. According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda it is alleged that the 37-year-old man was travelling in his vehicle when a another vehicle with an unknown registration “slightly scratched” the right side of his bumper.

“The victim chased the suspects and one shot was fired, fatally wounding the victim,” he said. According to information received, the victim had been travelling on the N2 towards uMlazi in a VW Polo when a Renault side-swiped his car and continued driving. It is alleged that the VW driver tried to signal the Renault driver to stop but the driver sped off.

The VW driver gave chase and when the Renault driver was forced to stop because of traffic, the VW driver got of his car and walked towards the car. “A chase ensued and the two suspects abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot,” Netshiunda said. The VW driver was allegedly shot dead and found by his passenger laying on the ground.

No arrests have been made. In another case, a Durban pensioner is currently on trial for the murder of a man in an alleged road rage incident in March 2022. Anthony Ball is alleged to have shot and killed Dean Charnley on the M13.