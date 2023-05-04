Independent Online
KZN man’s name added National Register for Sex Offenders following child rape conviction

The Madadeni Regional Court has sentenced a 47-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of his friend’s niece in September 2020. Picture: File

Published 35m ago

Durban - The Madadeni Magistrate's Court has ordered that a man's name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders after he was convicted of raping a young girl in September 2020.

The 47-year-old man was handed a life sentence, deemed unfit to possess a firearm and will not be allowed to work with children.

In 2020, the 12-year-old niece of the man’s friend returned a book she had borrowed from a friend.

The KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the man spoke to the girl and she revealed that she had been struggling with maths at school.

“He told her that he would teach her the subject, and then took her to his home where they went through her homework together. Thereafter, as she was getting up to leave, he grabbed and raped her. The girl reported the incident to her friend who then told a school teacher. The girl’s uncle carried out a citizen’s arrest on the man and took him to the police station,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

She said the girl was taken to the Madadeni Thuthuzela Care Centre for counselling and other psychosocial support.

In her victim impact statement, the girl said she was traumatised by the rape, was constantly afraid and could not sleep at night.

“She said that she could not focus at school and her marks had dropped since the incident,” the NPA said.

Ramkisson-Kara said the NPA welcomed the conviction and the sentence imposed.

