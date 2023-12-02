Independent Online
KZN MEC condemns murder of former journalist and spokesperson, Jeffrey Zikhali

Former journalist and government spokesperson, Jeffrey Zikhali was shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night. Picture: Facebook

Published 41m ago

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, has condemned the murder of former journalist and government spokesperson, Jeffrey Zikhali.

Zikhali was gunned down on Friday night in Ndabayakhe in the Mpangeni. The suspects drove off in Zikhali’s car.

Hlomuka is further appealing for those who have information on the murder to contact police.

"We strongly condemn the murder of Mr Zikhali and we urge community members to assist law enforcement with critical information to ensure that these criminals are apprehended.

“Law enforcement are working on profiling and identifying crime hot spot areas where police visibility will be increased to ensure the safety of the people of our province. Police have also intensified operations to recover illegal firearms and ammunition from criminals," Hlomuka said.

He reiterated the importance of active citizenry in the prevention and combating of criminality in our communities.

Hlomuka said law enforcement agencies need community members to play an active role in the fight against crime.

"We need all hands on deck to ensure that we strengthen a united front against crime," Hlomuka said.

Zikhali is a former eTV and SABC sports anchor. He also served as a communicator for the department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

IOL

