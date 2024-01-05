KZN police investigate concealment of birth after newborn found in pit latrine

South African Police Service (SAPS) officials in Maphumulo, northern KwaZulu-Natal, are investigating a case of concealment of birth after a newborn baby was found dead on Thursday at Masiwela Area. SAPS spokesperson in KZN, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the baby was found dumped inside a plastic bag down a pit latrine.

“Maphumulo police are investigating a case of concealment of birth following an incident in which a newborn baby was found dead on January 4, 2024, at Masiwela Area. “It is alleged that the body of the baby was dumped inside a pit latrine wrapped in plastic,” Netshiunda said. He did not confirm any arrests; however, according to a medical rescue team that recovered the baby on Thursday, a 16-year-old mother may be behind it.

IPSS Medical Rescue said that the child was thrown down a two-metre-deep abandoned pit latrine situated on the iLembe District. A teenager allegedly placed her newborn in a plastic packet and dumped the baby down a pit latrine in Maphumulo in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue The private emergency services company initially said a 16-year-old female and her mother were arrested for their alleged involvement but the police did not confirm the arrest. “The packet containing the newborn's body was successfully retrieved from the pit latrine.