KZN police on the hunt for suspects who attempted to hijack truck on M7 and set it alight

Police are on the hunt for two suspects who attempted to hijack a truck and then set it alight on Sunday morning. The incident took place on the M7 near Pinetown before 6am.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, “It is reported that a truck driver was driving his horse and trailer carrying paraffin along the M7 westbound when two men emerged from the bushes onto the road and pointed him with a firearm. “The driver reportedly stopped the truck, panicked, and ran for safety. The two men allegedly set the truck alight.” Netshiunda said Pinetown SAPS are investigating cases of attempted truck hijacking and malicious damage to property.

At the time of the incident, ALS Paramedics said they arrived on scene to find the truck alight and the driver nowhere in sight. Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the Durban Fire Department was in attendance tackling the blaze, which mainly affected the horse. “Paramedics searched for the driver; however, it is alleged that he absconded from the scene when the vehicle started burning.”

He said the roadway had been closed for several hours. In another incident, a truck driver transporting clothing was hijacked as he was joining the N2 from Joyner Road in Isipingo. The incident took place on Monday at around 8am.

It is further alleged that five armed men in two vehicles ambushed the truck, and two suspects made off with the truck and goods. Police gave chase and the suspects allegedly abandoned the truck on the M35. The SAPS have been approached for an update.