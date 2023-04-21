KZN shootings: Grade 8 pupil gunned down, taxi association chairperson killed on M7

Durban - A teenage girl was shot dead while walking home from school on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in the Ntshawini area near Stanger on the KZN North Coast at around 3pm.

Dylan Meyrick, from IPSS Medical Rescue, said: “On arrival it was found that a Grade 8 pupil, on her way home from school, sustained a single fatal gunshot wound. “Sadly, there was nothing that medics could do and she was declared on scene.” Meyrick said that while the incident would be investigated by the SAPS, it is believed that one suspect was involved.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the friends and family of the young girl.” In another shooting incident, the chairperson of a taxi association from Seaview was shot and killed while travelling on the M7 highway in Durban on Thursday morning. It is alleged the 34-year-old was in his car travelling in the fast lane when the driver of another car, which was travelling in the slow lane, opened fire on him, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

ALS Paramedics arrived on scene to find carnage. “It is believed that a single vehicle was involved in a shooting incident before overturning across the centre island and coming to rest on its side,” it said. “A male was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was assessed by paramedics. However, he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”