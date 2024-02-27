KZN teen found dead in a car, with two men claiming they were rushing her to hospital

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the gruesome murder of a 17-year-old girl. The teenager’s body had been wrapped in a blanket and had several stab wounds.

According to police, the victim’s body was found in a vehicle at the corner of Kingsway Road and Ocean View Road in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban on Monday. KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds. “Inside the vehicle were two men who claimed that they were rushing the deceased to hospital.”

No arrests had been made at this stage. Earlier today, KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed shock and outrage. “According to reports received, the victim, believed to have been raped, was found deceased in a car, bearing stab wounds and her body wrapped in a blanket,” said the Department in a statement.

“MEC Khoza has been inundated with calls from concerned community members, informing her about the horrifying scene and urging immediate intervention. “Upon investigation, it was revealed that the father of the child was present in the vehicle alongside another individual when the discovery was made. It is believed that the father was rushing his daughter to hospital, but tragically she passed on along the way.” MEC Khoza urged police to work around the clock to ensure that the alleged perpetrator gets arrested.