Thursday, June 30, 2022

KZN traffic officer who solicited a R10k bribe jailed for two years

Published 3h ago

Durban – An Umvoti traffic official who was found guilty of corruption has been jailed for two years.

Dumisani Mchunu, 45, was convicted and sentenced in the Greytown Regional Court this week.

He worked as a traffic officer at Umvoti Municipality.

According to the Hawks, Mchunu had demanded a R10 000 bribe after he claimed that the licence disc of the complainant’s vehicle was fraudulent.

“The complainant reported the matter to the Hawks members from Durban Serious Corruption Investigation and an undercover operation was conducted on March 3, 2022,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said.

Mchunu was arrested at work and charged with corruption.

Mchunu was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, half of which will be served under correctional supervision.

IOL

