Last fuel run: Murder suspect nabbed at petrol station

Cape Town - The vigilance of police members resulted in the arrest of a murder suspect in the Nelson Mandela Bay District at the weekend. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said members of the Nelson Mandela District Crime Combating Unit were patrolling Addo Road in Markman when they noticed a wanted suspect at a petrol station on Saturday, May 27 just after midnight.

The suspect was wanted for a murder in Motherwell in November last year. “The suspect was in a grey VW Polo. As police approached the vehicle, the suspect attempted to drive into the member and collided with the back of the SAPS vehicle. Two warning shots were fired at the tyres, causing the vehicle to collide with a petrol pump,” Janse van Rensburg said. The 30-year-old suspect was arrested on the murder charge and has been slapped with charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving and malicious damage to property.

He is expected to appear in court soon. In a separate incident, a 30-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in Kwanobuhle. “It is alleged that on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at approximately 12.30pm in Kiva Street, Kwanobuhle, the deceased and his girlfriend were fighting. The female suspect stabbed the deceased Lonwabo Nyike, 38, once in the chest. A case of murder was opened and the suspect was arrested,” Janse van Rensburg said.

The woman is expected to appear in court soon. Janse van Rensburg said that as indicated by the arrests, criminals in the Nelson Mandela Bay area were feeling the heat as police continued to clamp down on their criminal activities. [email protected]