Laundromat owner under fire for allegedly employing undocumented workers to wash linen for public hospitals

A 58-year-old laundromat owner is expected to appear in court over allegations that she had employed undocumented foreign nationals at her business. The woman, together with eight female workers between the ages of 29 and 49, were arrested by The South African Police Services (SAPS) members from Westernburg.

Police pounced on the laundromat on Friday night at around 11pm. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the arrest formed part of operation Kukula (Shanela). “According to reports, the members received a tip-off and swiftly followed the leads. On arrival at the scene, the suspects were caught in action, washing the hospital bedding sets and clothes for different public hospitals,” said Ledwaba.

“A group of women who apparently only work night shifts failed to produce their documents to be in the country as well as their work permits.” Ledwaba said the owner was summoned to the scene, and she also failed to produce the necessary documents. “They were then arrested for charges under contravention of Immigration Act.” The suspects are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday.