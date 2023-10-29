Life behind bars for rapist who terrorised Gqeberha women

The Gqeberha High Court sentenced a rapist convicted of five counts of rape, three counts of housebreaking with intent to rape, and robbery with aggravating circumstances to three life terms and 60 years in prison. Between December 2011 and March 2020, Thabiso Klaas (41) committed crimes in Bell in Peddie, Motherwell in Gqeberha, and Kwazakele in Gqeberha. He raped three women, 31-years-old, 51-years-old, and 75-years-old, when he broke into their homes at night, threatening to stab them and assaulting them before raping them and demanding money and cellphones.

Klaas was arrested in January 2023 at the Middledrift prison while awaiting trial for another rape case allegedly committed in December 2021 however that case was later withdrawn in court. In December 2022, he was positively linked through DNA in these three cases. Lieutenant General Lillian Mene reiterated that these sentences are most certainly a victory for all the victims who have been humiliated and degraded by a criminal who refuses to repent.