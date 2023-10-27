Cape Crime Intelligence cop convicted of rape

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A Crime Intelligence police sergeant from the Western Cape has been convicted in the Parow Regional Court of raping his ex-girlfriend.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in the province managed to secure a conviction against the sergeant. The national spokesperson for the Ipid, Robbie Raburabu, said on August 9, 2017, at approximately 4pm, the 38-year-old woman was raped by her ex-boyfriend. The rapist is 45-year-old Sergeant Quinton Charles Hendricks.

“According to the victim, the accused accosted her in her room and forced himself on her. He pinned her down on her bed and shoved his fingers in her vagina while rubbing his penis against her thighs until he ejaculated,” Raburabu said. The woman reported the rape incident to the Bishop Lavis police station a few days after it happened, as she was severely traumatised. The rape case was handed over to the Ipid for further investigation. Raburabu said after the investigation, the case docket was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for a decision.

The DPP decided to prosecute the matter, and Hendricks was issued a summons that secured him in court for proceedings and resulted in his conviction. The case has been postponed until November 9 for sentencing. [email protected]