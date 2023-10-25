Police seek assistance in tracing alleged rapist

Police in the Free State are calling on members of the public to assist them in tracing a man who is alleged to have raped a young teenage girl. The Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit in Welkom seeks public assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng, said the crime was committed between 2021 and 2023, while the child’s mother was not home and the man was alone with the victim. “The victim was reportedly threatened not to tell the mother or anyone. During April 2023, the victim sent a WhatsApp message to her mother informing her about the rape ordeal. A case of rape was registered for further investigation. The suspect has been evading arrest since the case was registered,” Thakeng said. A warrant of arrest has been issued for Lawrence Louis Coetzee, 49, who resides in Semeeupark in Welkom.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that he has three children in Lesotho,” Thakeng said. Police urge anyone who may have any information that can assist in tracing the wanted man to contact Detective Sergeant Mabote Lebone of the Welkom FCS Unit on their cellphone number, 082 885 2428, or Crime Stop number, 08600 10111. Callers can opt to remain anonymous.