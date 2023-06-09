Life imprisonment for 57-year-old man who raped a mentally challenged teen

Mtutuzeli Mazele was convicted and sentenced in the Gqeberha Regional Court this week following the rape in March last year.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg the mentally challenged 15-year-old victim had visited someone in Kuyga on March 21, 2022.

“When the woman in the house fell asleep, the accused lured the victim to the kitchen where he undressed and raped her. While the accused was busy, a witness arrived at the house and peeped through the keyhole and saw what the accused was doing,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The rape was immediately reported to the victim’s family. The accused was arrested that same evening,” she said.