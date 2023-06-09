Life imprisonment for 57-year-old man who raped a mentally challenged teen

Durban - A 57-year-old Gqeberha man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a mentally challenged teenager.
Mtutuzeli Mazele was convicted and sentenced in the Gqeberha Regional Court this week following the rape in March last year.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg the mentally challenged 15-year-old victim had visited someone in Kuyga on March 21, 2022.
“When the woman in the house fell asleep, the accused lured the victim to the kitchen where he undressed and raped her. While the accused was busy, a witness arrived at the house and peeped through the keyhole and saw what the accused was doing,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The rape was immediately reported to the victim’s family. The accused was arrested that same evening,” she said.
Mazele remained in custody until the finalisation of the case.
Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner, Major General Vuyisile Ncata welcomed the sentencing.
“As we have just commemorated Child Protection week, we need to place emphasis on raising awareness on the protection of our children against abuse, exploitation, negligence and all forms of violence.
“Rapists such as Mazele took advantage of a helpless young teenager and it is time for all of us to act together to stop the abuse,” Ncata said.
In another incident this week, Nangoma Levy Michael, 29, has been sentenced in the Polokwane High Court to a combined 58 years imprisonment for the murder, rape, kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl.
Michael used his T-shirt to strangle the victim before disposing of her body.
IOL