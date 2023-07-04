An Ethiopian national who dragged and raped a 12-year-old in a shack behind his shop at the Scotland informal settlement in Coligny, has been sentenced to life behind bars. The Lichtenburg Regional Court sentenced Eshethu Desta Defere, 26, to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old minor, and was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Defere’s conviction emanates from an incident that occurred in June 2021, at an informal settlement known as Scotland, in Coligny, where he owned a shop. “The complainant stayed with her family in the same area, and she was sent to Defere’s shop regularly to buy items,” NPA regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame said. In court, the complainant testified that on the day of the incident, she went to the shop to buy some items and upon arrival, Defere, who was alone at the time, dragged her to a shack behind the shop and proceeded to rape her.

“The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested three days later and stayed behind bars until the completion of the trial,” he said. Mamothame added that the State prosecutor, Neo Sedumedi urged the court not to vary from the mandated minimum sentence of life imprisonment because there were no compelling factors to consider. “Magistrate Boitumelo Chulu agreed with the State and remarked on the responsibility the court has in protecting the victims and members of society from such violent acts, particularly women and children,” Mamothame said.