The Lichtenburg Regional Court in the North West has sentenced 37-year-old Abraham Abebe Ergicho to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years on each of the two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. The court further declared him unfit to possess a firearm, according to North West regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Henry Mamothame.

“His conviction emanates from an incident that occurred on May 9, 2018 at a Shell garage in Lichtenburg, wherein he went to the cashier and ordered items. While awaiting his order, Francois Swart, who is the deceased, together with his friend, entered the shop to make a purchase,” Mamothame narrated. “A few moments later, Ergicho pulled out a gun and pointed it at the cashier, then turned and approached Swart and shot point blank at him without uttering a word.” Abraham Abebe Ergicho, 37, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of Francois Swart, and an additional 15 years on each of the two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Picture: NPA Ergicho then turned the gun on Swart’s friend and robbed him of his wallet and car keys.

“He subsequently took off with the car and items he had ordered. The car was later discovered abandoned near Verdwaal village,” said Mamothame. Ergicho was arrested two years later, in December 2020, and he was subsequently denied bail. During the trial, the NPA said the Ethiopian national pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“He once tried to flee in court during trial, but the police managed to contain him,” said Mamothame. In aggravation of sentence, State prosecutors, advocate Itumeleng Boikanyo, and advocate Joyce Maseko urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, as there were no compelling circumstances to do so. Magistrate Stefan du Toit agreed with the State, and imposed life imprisonment on Ergicho, citing his “remorseless conduct”.