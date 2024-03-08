Life sentence for remorseless man who killed his lover after hearing that she was with ex-boyfriend

The High Court in Mpumalanga has convicted and sentenced Velly Teddy Thwala, also known as “Simbarara” to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his girlfriend Nontobeko Nosipho Msithini, 19. The murdered teenager hailed from Barberton, Mpumalanga.

After being convicted and sentenced, the court also declared Thwala unfit to possess a firearm in terms of the Firearms Control Act, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). “On the evening of February 18, 2023, Thwala was with the deceased in his house at New Village, in Barberton. He fell asleep and when he woke up, he realised that the deceased was no longer in his house,” said Mpumalanga NPA regional spokesperson, Monica Nyuswa. Velly Teddy Thwala, also known as “Simbarara” has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of his girlfriend, Nontobeko Nosipho Msithini, 19. Picture: NPA “He was then informed that the deceased (Msithini) was seen at a certain tavern with her ex-boyfriend. He got angry and armed himself with a knobkerrie and went to look for her.”

On his way to the tavern, Thwala came across his girlfriend, and upon realising that he was armed with a knobkerrie, the teenager started running away. “The accused chased and assaulted her with a knobkerrie all over her body, while dragging her towards the direction of his house. He continued assaulting her until they reached home. When he noticed that the deceased was no longer breathing, he stuffed her lifeless body in a black bag,” said Nyuswa. The incident came to light after Thwala was seen pushing a trolley with blood dripping from the bag.

Community members forced him to open the bag and during a search, the body of Msithini was found stuffed inside the bag. The matter was reported to the police and Thwala was arrested. He has been in custody since February 2023. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Monica Nyuswa. Picture: NPA “In court, the accused terminated the services of his legal representative and elected to conduct his own defence. He denied the allegations levelled against him and pleaded not guilty,” said Nyuswa.

During trial, State prosecutor Antionette Nkosi led the testimonies of several witnesses. A witness told the court that he peeped through the window and saw Thwala assaulting the deceased until she became unconscious. Other witnesses testified that they saw Thwala pushing the trolley with Msithini’s body concealed in a bag, heading towards the dumping site.

“The arresting officer also testified from what he observed when arresting the accused. The confession Thwala made upon his arrest was also admitted in court,” said Nyuswa. Arguing for a suitable sentence, Nkosi also addressed the court about the seriousness of the offence that Thwala had been convicted of, and the prevalence of femicide cases in South Africa. Nkosi said Thwala showed no signs of remorse for his actions and, therefore, was not a candidate for rehabilitation.

In sentencing Thwala, Judge Henk Roloefse remarked that the deceased died the most painful death at the hands of her lover who was supposed to cherish her. The judge remarked that Thwala had no regard for his lover’s life when he violently assaulted her and even burnt her lips with his cigarettes, before the teenage girl died. The court then sentenced Thwala to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga, Sonja Ntuli lauded the prosecutor and the investigating officer for the “speedy finalisation of the matter and for delivering justice to the deceased’s family”. Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga, Sonja Ntuli. Picture: National Prosecuting Authority Ntuli appealed to society to unite in the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide. Last month, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele has expressed concern about the spike in the murder rate in the country, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year.