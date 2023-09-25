Lifeless body of a man found floating in Upington canal

Northern Cape police are seeking assistance in identifying a body of a man that was found in a canal near Raaswater in Upington. Northern Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Omphile Masegela said the man was discovered last week Thursday.

“The deceased is a coloured male estimated age between 30 and 40 years. “He was wearing black track-pants, grey Adidas hoodie and black All Star sneakers at the time of his drowning,” said Masegela. Anyone with information or enquiries can contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Bahedile Nkwadipo on 082 495 4615.

In a similar incident, a body of an unknown man was discovered near a dam in Ga-Ramphenyana in Bolobedu, Limpopo. The body was found by a community member on Monday. The man was found with blood stains on the face, facing up and his shirt was taken off.