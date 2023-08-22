Mystery as body of unidentified man found at Hout Bay Harbour

The ANC’s Johnson Mayeki Branch deputy chairperson Roscoe Jacobs said the body belonged to someone who worked at the harbour. He was not from Hout Bay and the nature of the discovery was rather puzzling.

“As far as I know there are securities hired by the Department of Fisheries, and cameras at the harbour, so it is rather concerning how that body ended up in the water with all those measures. Yes, the ordeal is not common in that area, and it should not have happened.”

Hout Bay Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Anthony Chemaly said circumstances behind the body being found in the water were not yet confirmed. He also agreed that this type of incident was rare and said they were in communication with the police for further information.