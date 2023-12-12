Limpopo cop, 39, and his wife, 42, found dead in their bedroom in suspected domestic violence case

Limpopo police said they were investigating after the body of a 39-year-old police officer, based at Giyani, and his wife were found dead, lying in a pool of blood. Spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said on Sunday night, police received a complaint of a shooting incident at Hlaneki village.

“Upon arrival of the police at the scene of crime, they discovered two lifeless bodies of a male and female lying in a pool of blood in their bedroom,” said Mashaba. “According to the information available at this stage, it is reported that the female person had three bullet wounds on the body and the male person having a bullet wound on the head.” Police in Limpopo found the body of Sergeant Melvin Sambo, 39, and his wife Susan Mhlarhi, 42, lying in a pool of blood. File Picture: Boxer Ngwenya The deceased police officer was identified by a family member as 39-year-old Sergeant Melvin Sambo from the SA Police Service (SAPS) based in Giyani, and his 42-year-old wife Suzan Mhlarhi .

Police said the cause of deaths will be determined by the postmortem results. “Circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are being investigated and the element of domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” said Mashaba. A case of murder and an inquest has been opened in Giyani.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has urged the members within the ranks of law enforcement to utilise the Employee Health and Wellness service to curb the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Hadebe has expressed sadness over the shooting incident, particularly that the incident happens at the end of the 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children. “We have our own unit that deals with psychological and spiritual support services, the Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) for the well-being of ourselves and our families. We urge our members to make use of this services at their disposal without fail," said Hadebe.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues as well as loved ones during these trying times.” Police investigations are underway. In October, another case of murder and inquest was opened by the Limpopo police at Mokwakwaila, outside Tzaneen, following the death of two people who were in a romantic relationship in Tlhotlhokwe village.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the two dead bodies which were discovered in the bushes. “Upon arrival, they discovered a body of female person lying on the ground having open wounds on the forehead and also bleeding on the ears and nose. They also discovery a dead body of a male person hanging on the tree,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said at the time. “It is alleged that when the son of the male deceased person realised that his father is not coming back home, he went to look for him in the nearby bushes. He discovered the lifeless bodies of his father and the fiancée, and then he reported it to the police.”