Limpopo cops foil farm robbery, arrest five suspects

Pretoria – Five people between 39 and 60 years old, have been arrested for allegedly planning to commit a robbery in Vaalwater area outside Modimolle. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the five were arrested during an intelligence-led tactical operation on Tuesday, with the assistance of community members and Shambala Welgevonden reaction unit.

“The team comprising Modimolle crime intelligence unit, Limpopo highway patrol team, endangered species unit and members of Vaalwater community service centre followed information about a planned robbery that was about to take place at a local farm in Vaalwater,” Mojapelo said. “The members intensified the operation and spotted the vehicle fitting the description given to them on the Melkrivier Road towards the said farm. The vehicle was stopped and there were five occupants inside.” During the search, two firearms and house breaking implements were confiscated.

Police’s preliminary investigations have indicated that all the suspects are from Gauteng province. “They will be profiled to determine if they are linked to other serious crimes in the province and other provinces,” Mojapelo said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest and lauded the law enforcement officers for their collaborative efforts in the fight against crime.

The five suspects are set to appear before the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of house breaking equipment. Police investigations continue. In April, two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old Limpopo-based farmer and his wife during a home robbery.

At the time, Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the farmer and his wife perished after their farmhouse was allegedly set on fire during the house robbery on their farm at Levubu outside Thohoyandou. IOL